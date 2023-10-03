Tiger Nageswara Rao: Ravi Teja-Nupur Sanon REACT to film's BO clash with Tiger Shroff-Kriti Sanon's Ganapath

Tiger Nageswara Rao is undoubtedly one of the most hyped films this year. The action-thriller film, helmed by Vamsee, tells the story of the notorious thief from the 1970s, Tiger Nageswara Rao. The film features Ravi Teja and debutant Nupur Sanon in the lead roles, with Anupam Kher, Sudev Nair, Renu Desai, Hareesh Peradi, Gayatri Bharadwaj, and more appearing in prominent roles.

The film is all set to release on October 20th, along with Bhagavanth Kesari, Leo, and Ganapath in time for the Dussehra holidays. Tiger Nageswara Rao had its trailer launch today, at an event in Mumbai. The trailer launch was followed by a press meet, which was attended by the cast and crew of the film.

Ravi Teja, Nupur Sanon react to clash with Ganapath

During the press meeting, the lead actors were asked the question about the box office clash with Tiger Shroff’s Ganapath. The film, helmed by Vikas Bahl, features Kriti Sanon, Amitabh Bachchan, Elli AvrRam, and Girish Kulkarni among others in prominent roles. The question also seemed to have a slight nudge towards the fact that both films had sisters Kriti, and Nupur Sanon in the lead roles.

Ravi Teja was quick to reply, saying:

“Kya puch rahe ho bhai; Dono behno ka- (What are you asking, brother! It’s both the sisters-) Both the films should do well.”

Nupur Sanon also answered in quite an elegant manner, saying that the happiness of both the films will be celebrated in the same home. She said.

“It is Tiger vs. Tiger (Tiger Nageswara Rao vs. Tiger Shroff), Sanon vs. Sanon. But dono ki khushiyan ek hi ghar mein aane wali hai toh hope dono chale (But the festivities of both the films will end up in the same home, so I hope both of them do well.”

About Ganapath

Ganapath is a dystopian action film, helmed by Vikas Bahl. The film is produced by Jacky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh under the banner of Pooja Entertainments. Sudhakar Reddy Yakkanti, known for films like Jhund, Goodbye, and Saand Ki Aankh cranks the camera for the film, while the background score is composed by the duo Salim-Sulaiman, known for films like Dostana, Anjaana Anjaani, Krrish 3, etc. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

ALSO READ: Tiger Nageswara Rao trailer breakdown: Ravi Teja’s next unveils thrilling mass entertainment