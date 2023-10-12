Tiger Nageswara Rao: Ravi Teja starrer third single OUT; tells tale of protagonist before arrest

Tiger Nageswara Rao is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film, helmed by Vamsee, features an ensemble cast including Ravi Teja, Nupur Sanon, Gayatri Bhardwaj, Anupam Kher, Renu Desai, Sudev Nair, Hareesh Peradi, and many more. Only days before the film's release, the makers of Ravi Teja starrer Tiger Nageswara Rao dropped the third single from the movie.

Icchesukuntaale: Third single from Ravi Teja starrer Tiger Nageswara Rao out

As the days for the release of the film are running down, the hype surrounding the film is only increasing. In the latest update related to the film, the makers have released the third single from the film titled Icchesukuntaale. The song appears to tell the love tale between the characters of Ravi Teja and Gayatri Bhardwaj.

The song has Gayatri Bhardwaj’s character swooning over Nageswara Rao, asking for his hand in marriage. She also describes her whims through the lyrics of the song. In the trailer of the film which was released on October 3, it was mentioned that Nageswara Rao was once captured by the police, which acted as a catalyst in his transformation into Tiger Nageswara Rao. From the looks of it, it seems like the love song between Ravi Teja and Gayatri Bhardwaj’s character takes place in the earlier half of Nageswara Rao’s story, prior to his arrest.

Check out the song below:

What we know about the film Tiger Nageswara Rao so far

Tiger Nageswara Rao is an action thriller film, helmed by Vamsee. The story revolves around the notorious thief Tiger Nageswara Rao, who was the mastermind behind multiple heists in Stuartpuram, and how he escapes the police’s net time and again.

The film marks the acting debut of Nupur Sanon, and veteran actor Anupam Kher, who returns to a full-fledged role in Telugu cinema after more than three decades. Additionally, actress Renu Desai makes a comeback into acting after two decades, portraying the role of social worker Hemalatha Lavanam. The music for the film is produced by GV Prakash, while the film is bankrolled by Abhishek Agarwal under the banner Abhishek Agarwal Arts.

ALSO READ: Tiger Nageswara Rao: Runtime, censor certificate, and release date; All about Ravi Teja starrer