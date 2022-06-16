Tiger Nageswara Rao: Ravi Teja starts shooting for his next again after being injured on the sets

The Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja got injured on the sets for his forthcoming biopic, Tiger Nageswara Rao a couple of days ago. However, the actor has now resumed the shoot for his next, after recovering from the accident. According to sources, he said that he did not want to waste the precious dates of stun master Peter Heins and hence has returned to work.

Going by the reports, Ravi Teja got hurt as he was filming an action sequence for Tiger Nageswara Rao. He tripped over a safety rope and hurt himself during the shoot. The star apparently got 10 stitches during the treatment.

This much-anticipated biopic is set against the backdrop of the 1970s. The film is inspired by the life of a notorious thief from Andhra Pradesh during the time. The first look of the film which was released by the makers some time back managed to create quite a buzz among the fans. The picture showed the actor on a railway track, standing calmly as a train approached him speedily. Ravi Teja went shirtless for the still and flaunted his masculine body in the captivating poster.

Penned and directed by Vamsee, the movie has been produced by Abhishek Agarwal under the production house Abhishek Agarwal Arts. Presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal, Tiger Nageswara Rao will have Gayatri Bharadwaj and Nupur Sanon as the female leads. This pan-India venture will be released in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

R Madhie ISC is cranking the camera for the movie and GV Prakash Kumar is onboard the film as the music composer.

Furthermore, Ravi Teja has many other exciting ventures in the making. He will play the lead in Trinathrao Nakkina's directorial Dhamaka. The actor has also been signed up to play a powerful lawyer in Sudheer Varma's Ravanasura.

