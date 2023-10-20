Tiger Nageswara Rao: Ravi Teja’s son and daughter cheer on their father as they watch the film with friends

Ravi Teja’s much anticipated film Tiger Nageswara Rao, helmed by Vamsee finally hit the big screens on 20th October. The film has been receiving positive reviews from the audience, especially for the performances, story and the background score.

Now, the Dhamaka actor’s children, Mokshadha and Mahadhan have been seen at the theaters with their friends, cheering on their father’s latest film. Ravi Teja’s children were seen at the theater, wearing masks, and seated well in advance before the show began. They were also accompanied by their friends.

About Tiger Nageswara Rao

Tiger Nageswara Rao tells the story of the eponymous thief and dacoit, who was the mastermind behind multiple heists in the Stuartpuram district of Andhra Pradesh, between the 1960s to the 1980s. The film also talks about how Nageswara Rao escaped police capture time and again. The film features an ensemble cast including Nupur Sanon in her acting debut, Anupam Kher, Renu Desai, Sudev Nair, Gayatri Bhardwaj, Hareesh Peradi and many more, apart from Ravi Teja.

The film has been bankrolled by Abhishek Agarwal under the banner Abhishek Agarwal Arts, while the music for the film has been composed by GV Prakash Kumar. Renowned cinematographer R. Madhi cranks the camera for the film.

Audience reactions

In its very first day of release, Tiger Nageswara Rao has received staggeringly positive reviews from the audience. The fans took to social media to convey what they thought about the film. The actor’s performances, as well as the music by GV Prakash were the things that were most noted by fans. The audience also mentioned that the film has impeccable story telling, and added that helmer Vamsee has been able to convey his vision clearly. The cinematography and the VFX departments of the team received special mentions as well.

