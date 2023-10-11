Tiger Nageswara Rao: Runtime, censor certificate, and release date; All about Ravi Teja starrer

Ravi Teja’s much anticipated film, Tiger Nageswara Rao, helmed by Vamsee is gearing up for its release. Check out the certification, runtime, and the release date of the film.

Tiger Nageswara Rao is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film, helmed by Vamsee, boasts an ensemble cast including Ravi Teja, Nupur Sanon, Anupam Kher, Renu Desai, Sudev Nair, Hareesh Peradi, and many more. 

Tiger Nageswara Rao’s runtime and certification details

Tiger Nageswara Rao is one of the most awaited films of Ravi Teja this year. In the latest update, it has been reported by Telugubit that the film has been certified U/A by the CBFC. Additionally, they have also reported that the film will have a runtime of 3 hours, 1 minute, and 39 seconds. 

More about the film Tiger Nageswara Rao

The film is an action thriller film, with Vamsee at its helm. The movie tells the tale of the notorious thief, Tiger Nageswara Rao, who was the mastermind behind multiple heists in Stuartpuram, and how he escapes the police’s net time and again. The makers of the film released the trailer of the film on October 3.

The film also marks the film debut of Nupur Sanon. Veteran actor Anupam Kher also makes his return to a full-fledged role in Telugu after more than three decades, with actress Renu Desai making a comeback to acting after two decades. The film is bankrolled by Abhishek Agarwal, under the banner Abhishek Agarwal Arts. The music for the film is composed by GV Prakash Kumar, while the cinematography department is handled by R. Madhi, known for films like Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Manithan, and more. The film is all set to hit the big screens on October 20.

