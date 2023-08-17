Tiger Nageswara Rao Teaser: Ravi Teja looks menacing as biggest thief, visuals and music are top notch

Ravi Teja's upcoming film Tiger Nageswara Rao is the next big thing coming from Tollywood. Amid a huge buzz, the teaser of the film has been released in all South languages and Hindi as well. The video gives a glimpse of Ravi Teja as a notorious thief and his journey to becoming the biggest criminal.

Tiger Nageswara Rao is based on a real-life notorious thief from the crime capital of India, Stuartpuram. The teaser begins a headline of the biggest robbery by a powerful and menacing dacoit, who has escaped the Madras Central Jail. We see Anupama Kher and Murali Sharma give a proper introduction to the biggest robber Tiger Nageswara Rao, his childhood, and more. In this edge-of-the-seat introduction, Ravi Teja makes a grand entry with an intense and menacing look. The actor's never seen look and performance are the biggest highlight. And not to miss, the background music composer by GV Prakash. Total show stealer. The teaser keeps you hooked throughout with the actor's finest performances, intriguing storyline, cinematography, and background music.

Sharing the teaser, the Khiladi took to Twitter and wrote, The Invasion begins now &The hunt begins on October 20th :)

Here’s the Teaser of #TigerNageswaraRao." With the teaser, makers have yet again confirmed that there will be no change in the release date at all. The film will be released on October 20, clash at the box office with Thalapathy Vijay's Leo and Balakrishna's Bhagavanth Kesari. It will have a pan-Indian release.

About Tiger Nageswara Rao

For the unversed, the film is a biopic of Tiger Nageswara Rao, a notorious and courageous thief of Stuartpuram in the 1970s. Nageswara Rao was especially known for slipping through police custody and his great escape from the Chennai jail in the 1970s earned him the title of Tiger.

Backed by Abhishek Agarwal under Abhishek Agarwal Arts production house, the venture is touted to be the biggest movie in the Khiladi actor's career to date. Nupur Sanon, and Gayatri Bhardwaj are the female leads of the film.

