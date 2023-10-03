Tiger Nageswara Rao trailer breakdown: Ravi Teja’s next unveils thrilling mass entertainment

Ravi Teja’s Tiger Nageswara Rao is undoubtedly one of the most hyped films of the year. The film, helmed by Vamsee, also features Nupur Sanon, Anupam Kher, Renu Desai, Sudev Nair, Hareesh Peradi, and more. The film tells the story of the notorious thief Tiger Nagaeswara Rao in the village of Stuartpuram in Andhra Pradesh.

Vamsee brings back the essence of the 1980s with Tiger Nageswara Rao

The trailer for the upcoming film was released by the makers on 3rd October. It was released in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, and sign language as well. Early on in the trailer, it becomes clear that director Vamsee has done a brilliant job bringing the 1980s back to life.

The most difficult task when it comes to any period film is the accuracy of time periods, and the helmer of Tiger Nageswara Rao seems to hold a strong grasp on it. The trailer as a whole helped set the stage for what the movie will actually look like. It built a dark and gritty atmosphere, introducing local goons, landlords auctioning entire cities, and ‘hafta’ being collected from peasants.

What added to the mystery of the trailer as a whole, maybe even promoting it to the category of an “epic tale” was the conscious usage of the phrase “based on true rumors” by the makers. The phrase served the purpose of establishing Nageswara Rao as a character, adding more gravitas to his notoriety

Check out the trailer for the film below:

Tiger Nageswara Rao: neither white, nor black

Usually when it comes to mass entertainers, there is a common tendency to glorify the lead characters, making it as if they would never make a mistake, or have no flaws. As is evident from the trailer alone, Vamsee and Srikanth Vissa have done a beautiful job in the Tiger;s characterization, making sure to give him a gray shade. Nageswara Rao has a past, something which made him who he was, and with that came the flaws as well.

From the trailer, it is also evident that the first half would focus on Nageswara Rao as a small-time thief in Stuartpuram, and would move to telling the tale of Stuartpuram Nageswara Rao’s transformation into Tiger Nageswara Rao. Additionally, GV Prakash’s music elevates the film to a whole different level. It does the job of conveying the theme, era, as well as the ambience of the trailer, as well as the film.

Overall, Tiger Nageswara Rao seems to be a welcome evolution to the mass entertainers that have been made over the past few years. It appears to tell the tale of a human, flawed, yet heroic. The film promises to be a good time for cinephiles, especially if watched on the big screen.

