Tiger Nageswara Rao Twitter Review: What do netizens think about Ravi Teja starrer? Check out fans' reactions

Ravi Teja’s Tiger Nageswara Rao has finally hit theaters. Since the film is releasing with other insanely hyped films, the Vamsee directorial must be very effective to have a good theatrical run. Well, the film has been released today, and the final verdict on Ravi Teja’s latest outing has been out. After the first shows, the netizens’ reaction to the film has been largely positive.

Many have termed the film the Dasara winner. If the response stays positive, then we will get to witness another blockbuster from Tiger Nageswara Rao’s massy leading man, Ravi Teja.

Netizens’ reaction to Ravi Teja’s Tiger Nageswara Rao

After the film's first shows, fans raved about the Ravi Teja starrer and shared that the film would attain huge collections during its theatrical run. The initial positive response will certainly work in the favor of Tiger Nageswara Rao, as it will help bring more fans to the theaters to witness what director Vamsee has in store for them.

Check out the netizens’ reactions here:

Coming to the netizens’ take on Tiger Nageswara Rao, one user wrote, ‘Dasara winner #TigerNageswaraRao’ Another X user wrote that the film will be a sure-shot blockbuster and will go on to attain more than 200 crore at the box office. Ever since the glimpses from Tiger Nageswara Rao were first out, fans were supremely excited to witness Ravi Teja in a never-before-seen avatar.

From the teaser and first-look poster itself, it was quite evident that the actor would be menacing and effective in the film. Looking at the responses from the audience, it certainly looks like Ravi Teja has delivered another memorable outing.

About Tiger Nageswara Rao

Tiger Nageswara Rao features Ravi Teja as the titular character. Other notable actors, including Anupam Kher, Nupur Sanon, Renu Desai, Jisshu Sengupta, Gayatri Bhardwaj, and Murali Sharma, are giving him company in his latest theatrical outing. For the uninitiated, Nupur Sanon is making her film debut with Tiger Nageswara Rao. Already, she has been bombarded with many projects from Telugu cinema in the past few months. Now, Tiger Nageswara Rao getting such great reviews will definitely make her a favorite among Telugu filmmakers.

Well, it will be interesting to see whether the Ravi Teja starrer will manage to keep up the initial momentum and have a great run at the box office.

