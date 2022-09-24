Tiger Shroff is a true fanboy as he calls Allu Arjun his 'favourite actor in South'
While Tiger is a fan of Allu Arjun, his son Allu Ayaan is a fan of Tiger.
Allu Arjun needs no introduction. Post Pushpa: The Rise release, he rose to pan Indian star, who enjoys a fan base from all over the globe. He also has many celebs fans, one such is Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff. The Heropanti actor is a true fanboy as he called Allu Arjun his favorite actor from the South.
Tiger Shroff in an Ask Me Anything session with his fans on Instagram revealed his favorite South star. When a user asked Tiger, who is his favorite star from the South, he replied, 'Iconic star Allu Arjun.' His response has currently taken the internet by storm.
Check out Tiger's response here:
While Tiger is a fan of Allu Arjun, his son Allu Ayaan is a fan of Tiger. Allu Ayaan is a hardcore fan of action, superheroes, and Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff. Yes, the star kid is a huge fan of Tiger and fondly calls him 'Tiger Squash'. Many times, Ayaan flaunted his love for Tiger, which was too cute. Ayaan just couldn't get over Tiger's action skills and six-packs body, along with dancing skills, which his dad is a specialist too.
Also Read: The Famous Star Kid: Allu Arjun's son Ayaan & his love for Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff is inevitable
Meanwhile, on the work front, Allu Arjun will be filming for his highly-discussed drama Pushpa: The Rule next. Directed by filmmaker Sukumaran, the project will see him, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil reprising their original characters from Pushpa: The Rise.
Also, Pinkvilla exclusively learnt that Allu Arjun's film with director Venu Sriram, Icon has been shelved. A source close to the unit told us, "Bunny has backed out of Venu Sriram's Icon for a lot of reasons. His upcoming lineups and also the story is the reason why he decided to drop Venu's movie."