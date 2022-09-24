Tiger Shroff is a true fanboy as he calls Allu Arjun his 'favourite actor in South'

Allu Arjun needs no introduction. Post Pushpa: The Rise release, he rose to pan Indian star, who enjoys a fan base from all over the globe. He also has many celebs fans, one such is Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff. The Heropanti actor is a true fanboy as he called Allu Arjun his favorite actor from the South.

Tiger Shroff in an Ask Me Anything session with his fans on Instagram revealed his favorite South star. When a user asked Tiger, who is his favorite star from the South, he replied, 'Iconic star Allu Arjun.' His response has currently taken the internet by storm.