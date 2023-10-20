Tiger Shroff responds to Rajinikanth’s Ganapath wish; says ‘it means the world to us…’

Tiger Shroff’s latest film Ganapath, helmed by Vikas Bahl has been one of the most talked about films for quite some time now. The film features an ensemble cast including Kriti Sanon, Amitabh Bachchan, Elli AvRam, and many more.

Rajinikanth wishes Ganapath a ‘grand success’

As the film hit the big screens on October 20th, the makers of the film received a special wish from none other than superstar Rajinikanth. The Petta actor took to social media where he wished Tiger Shroff, and team Ganapath a grand success. The actor wrote on his X (formerly Twitter):

“My hearty wishes to @TIGERSHROFF and the entire cast and crew of #Ganapath. All the very best to you and wishing the film a grand success.”

Check out the post below:

Tiger Shroff was quick to respond to the legendary actor’s words via social media, and said that his words meant the world to him. He also thanked Rajinikanth for his wishes. The actor wrote on his X:

“Highest respect and loads of love Sir, Thank you so much for your generous words it means the world to us especially me.Thank you so much sir once again lots of love and respect.”

Check out his post below:

On the professional front

Rajinikanth is currently busy shooting for his next film with Jai Bhim helmer TJ Gnanavel. The film is temporarily titled Thalaivar170, and features an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Dushara Vijayan, Ritika Singh, and more. The film is bankrolled by Lyca Productions, and the filming has begun in Thiruvananthapuram.

After Thalaivar170, the Darbar actor will be joining hands with Lokesh Kanagaraj for a project titled Thalaivar 171. The film is bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures, and features Anirudh Ravichander as the music director. Additionally, the stunt duo Anbariv are in charge of the action sequences in the film.

About Ganapath

Ganapath is a dystopian action film helmed by Vikas Bahl. The film is bankrolled by Jacky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh under the banner of Pooja Entertainments. The music for the film is composed by the duo Salim-Sulaiman, known for films like Dostana, Anjaana Anjaani, etc. The film has been released in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada.

ALSO READ: Rajinikanth wishes 'success' for Thalapathy Vijay's Leo ahead of release