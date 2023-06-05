Tillu Square: Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Anupama Parameswaran starrer gets a release date

Siddhu Jonnalagadda's TJ Tillu, which created a rage at the box office, is getting a sequel. The film is titled Tillu Square and is highly anticipated in Tollywood. The makers took to Twitter and announced that the film will be released on September 15, 2023.

The makers of the film took to Twitter and shared a poster as they announced the release date. Tillu Square will be out on the 15th of September 2023. The new poster features Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Anupama Parameswaran in a romantic avatars. The film promises double fun compared to the first part, DJ Tillu.

Taking to Twitter, the makers shared the poster and wrote, "Our favourite DJ Tillu is gearing up for the biggest party in Theatres! #TilluSquare ~ A Mad ride begins 15th Sept, 2023!."Earlier, the film was scheduled to release on August 11 but was postponed. Now, the makers postponed it to two more months and announced the release in September.

Check out Tillu Square poster and release date here:

About Tillu Square

Sai Prakash Ummadisingu provided the cinematography in Tillu Square while Navin Nooli is the editor. Ram Miryala is the music composer. Produced by Sithara Entertainments in association with Fortune Four Cinemas, Tillu Square is presented by Srikara Studios.

DJ Tillu was released theatrically on 12 February 2022. Despite mixed reviews from critics, the film was successful at the box office. Siddhu played the role of Tillu, a DJ, whose life is wrecked when his love interest Radhika murderers her finance.

While the first part was directed by Vimal Krishna, Tillu Square is helmed by Mallik Ram. Neha Shetty, who was the female lead of the film, has been replaced by Anupama Parameswaran. The sequel is currently progressing the shoot at a brisk pace and is expected to wrap up soon. No major updates about the film have been announced so far as well.



