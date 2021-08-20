Times Tamannaah Bhatia flaunted her love for leather dress and aced it like a pro

Tamannaah Bhatia is turning enough heads of late with her fashion choices. The actress has stepped out of her comfort zone and is treating us with experimental looks. Earlier today for the press meet of MasterChef Telugu, Tamannaah Bhatia opted for a black faux leather dress with long sleeves. Clearly, Tamannaah Bhatia has aced the look in a faux leather dress and yet again flaunts her love for the same twice in a week.

Tam accessorised her look styled by Shaleena Nathani with a gold chain and tied it together with smokey eye-makeup, red lip and center-parted hair in a sleek ponytail. She teamed her outfit with Christian Louboutin heels. The Sye Raa actress' latest ensemble will convince you to buy more of leather outfits now.

Take a look:

A few days ago, Tam gave us sartorial inspiration in a metallic faux leather outfit. Giving a fierce vibe, Tamannaah teamed her glossy and bossy look with a pair of heels. Her makeup included loads of mascara, glossy lips and hair swept one side in soft open curls. Styled by Sukriti Grover, Tam looked every bit stylish in it.

Check it out:

Here's another look in a red leather zip-up dress with an exaggerated collar and pulled up sleeves. The actress paired it with red and black stilettos.

