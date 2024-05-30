Times when Nandamuri Balakrishna lost his temper and slapped his fans

Nandamuri Balakrishna is a name that needs no introduction. The actor has always mesmerized his admirers and critics with his massy performances in many prominent flicks. The actor has also joined politics to serve people in the right way.

But there have been some moments when NBK lost his cool and slapped his fans in the heat of the moment, which later became a hugely controversial topic for the actor-politician. Have a look!

NBK lost his temper with his supporters

During a rally in Nandyala, Andhra Pradesh, NBK was surrounded by people as they were welcoming their favorite star with garlands and flowers, and he was suddenly pushed. This incident made him lose his temperament and he ended up slapping the person.

Later, the actor was seen moving inside the building while everyone was heard chanting ‘Jai Balayya’ which is their way of showing respect towards the star.

Another incident took place at an event in Andhra Pradesh. NBK was seen walking ahead while angrily looking at a person. He, then, slapped him tightly. Later, others were seen calming the actor down but again Nandamuri came forward and slapped the person.

Nandamuri Balakrishna's upcoming films

The actor was last featured in action entertainer Bhagavanth Kesari, helmed by Anil Ravipudi. The flick featured Sreeleela, Kajal Aggarwal, and Arjun Rampal which also marked his Telugu debut in the industry. The project was bankrolled by Sahu Garapati, and Harish Peddi under the banner of Shine Screens.

NBK is currently gearing up for another high-octane project tentatively titled NBK 109. The action-thriller is expected to be one of the largest productions in recent years. Apart from Nandamuri Bala Krishna, the film also stars Bobby Deol, Urvashi Rautela, Chandini Chowdary, Payal Rajput, Prakash Raj, and many others in key parts.

The action film was directed by Bobby Kolli and produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya through a joint venture between Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas.

