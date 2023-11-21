Times when women in Tamil cinema industry had to face problematic situations with male actors

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse and obscene comments

The Tamil cinema, much like many industries around the world has been often dubbed as being patriarchal and problematic in situations where women in cinema have to face atrocities that are subjected to them by the male actors in the industry.

Many times actresses have had to face derogatory or problematic comments by male actors which make them feel unsafe in their work environment. Moreover, these comments may sometimes be called out by many and held on for debates but forgotten when something new arises, or are just passed off as a joke especially if it comes from a persuasive and authoritative figure working in the industry.

Be what it may, making a habitat safe for all its members is the co-dependant responsibility everyone has in this society, and when a part of it fails to live up to this standard, citing their privilege in the society makes it a further path for many to follow. Here are some situations where women in Tamil cinema had to face such harassment from their co-workers.

Radha Ravi’s misogynistic comment against Nayanthara

Back in 2019, veteran actor and politician Radha Ravi was caught in the crosshairs after he made sexist remarks against Nayanthara during the trailer launch of her film Kolaiyuthir Kaalam. The actor defamed Nayanthara by saying that Nayanthara is someone who will do any role despite not fitting the former criteria they had in films.

He said, “Earlier, we used to search for actors like KR Vijaya to act the characters of a goddess, but that has changed now. Anyone will be brought in to do such roles these days. We can cast someone who is devotional or even someone who looks inviting.” Though many may have forgotten about this incident, at the time this was a big issue in the industry and was called out by many including Nayanthara and Samantha Ruth Prabhu as a misogynistic statement.

Moreover, in a recent tweet by singer Chinmayi Sripaada, the artist shared an old video of Radha Ravi commenting about actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, saying that if he had learned Hindi, he would’ve had the opportunity to bed the actress in films. Seems like many actors have a similar motive and approach towards women in cinema.

T Rajendar’s misogynistic words against Sai Dhansika

T Rajendar is a prominent figure in the Tamil film industry. The veteran actor and father of Tamil star Silambarasan became the talk of the town back in 2017 for his comments against Kabali actress Sai Dhansika during the press meeting of her film Vizhithiru.

The whole situation arose after the actress mistakenly forgot to mention his name during her speech at the event which irked the actor-director. Afterward, when TR Rajendar was addressing the people at the event, he insulted the actress with his misogynistic wordplay and called her out by saying she was high and mighty because of her recent film with Rajinikanth.

The actor accused her of being arrogant she was part of big-budgeted films like Kabali and forgot the basics of stage ethics. The actor is known to have wordplays in speeches and he said, “She didn't wear a sorry, and now she's saying sorry.” This was passed up by everyone at the event as a comical situation but was seen to embarrass Sai. Even her co-actors like Krishna, Vidharth, and director Venkat Prabhu who was at the event laughed at this.

Even though Venkat Prabhu later justified himself of being caught off-guard at the event and didn’t realize it until it was too late the filmmaker’s tweet was trolled by many, especially highlighting him of refraining from condemning T Rajendar even after everything.

Following the event many started to come out in support of the actress, calling out T Rajendar for his derogatory comments. Tamil Film Producer's Council president and actor Vishal also openly condemned T Rajendar over his comments about the same.

Actor Robo Shankar about Hansika Motwani

Recently during an event for her film Partner starring herself and Aadhi Pinishetty in the lead roles, co-actor Robo Shankar publicly called out Hansika Motwani for not allowing him to touch her during shoots while the lead actor Aadhi was permitted to do so. The speech by Robo Shankar was deemed vulgar and visibly affected Hansika during the event.

The actor said that this was the privilege of being a lead actor in films and he does not get the same privilege. One of the reporters at the event called out Shankar’s remarks being vulgar and added these people pave the way for others to badmouth actresses.

Lyricist Vairamuthu’s harassment against singer Chinmayi

Singer Chinmayi Sripaada has been the forefront runner in highlighting various problems faced by women in the cinema industry and has called out many at this. Back in 2018, Chinmayi openly tweeted against lyricist Vairamuthu for sexually harassing her back when she was starting as a young singer.

The allegations came out after journalist Sandhya Menon shared an anonymous of an 18-year-old girl who had been assaulted by the lyricist while she approached him for a project.

This widely came under what is considered to be India’s MeToo movement which led her to face termination from the Tamil Film Dubbing Union by the leader of the union Radha Ravi on grounds of non-payment of the yearly dubbing union fee.

Though she did make a comeback to dubbing in films for Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo, voicing Trisha Krishnan in the Tamil version of the film.

Moreover, the MeToo incident also led her to have lesser singing opportunities in Tamil film films and was shadowbanned by the Tamil film industry for many years. The singer also called out Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin for being friends with the lyricist and asked him to take action against him as he has allegedly harassed more than 17 women.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with harassment or any kind of abuse, please reach out and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

Such incidents in the industry are being termed as lone incidents by many, only picking out and reacting to them when they feel like it, but the atrocities behind the glam of the cinema world are still left unanswered and questionable for the welfare of women working in the industry.

Making the industry a sanctuary for its members, regardless of their gender is the responsibility of all the members, big or small. Be it the recent incident involving Mansoor Ali Khan, or the other ones just listed above shows how like many work cultures women are subjected to the extra obstacle of being faced by problematic comments like such and the patriarchal system they have to combat on a day-to-day basis.

Paving the way for such comments and laughing it off as a simple joke or tease only gives rise to more and more people following them, some going as far as deeming them the status of a demi-god. It is better to be wise about such circumstances and stand with an opinion that makes the industry a better place for people to work, without having to worry about being deemed inferior or having to face such atrocious situations.

