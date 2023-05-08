Tini Tom alleges drug abuse rampant in Malayalam film industry; Kerala Police tighten security on sets

(Trigger Warning)

Ever since Shane Nigam and Sreenath Bhasi got banned by the Malayalam Film Producers Council, drug usage in Mollywood has become the talk of the town. Recently, actor Tini Tom, who is also an executive member of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists, raised concerns about drug abuse being rampant in the Malayalam film industry. He also added he refused his son to become an actor because of the drug usage on the sets in Mollywood.

Speaking at a college event, Tini Tom made shocking claims about the Malayalam Film industry. He said, "Dangerous times lie ahead. My son recently got a chance to act as the child of a major actor but my wife refused to allow it." Tom is reportedly an ambassador of the Kerala Police's 'Yodhavu' (drug menace) campaign that fights against drug abuse.



Kerala police security on Malayalam films sets

Dhayn Sreenivasan, who is an actor, refused the allegations of Tini Tom's drug abuse rampant in Mollywood. He reportedly told Mathrubhumi, "If an individual decides to harm themselves with drugs, they will do so regardless. It's impossible to force someone to consume drugs. If anyone is aware of the harmful effects of drugs, they won't use them."

Meanwhile, amid drug controversy in Mollywood, Kerala police have stated that shadow police will be present at shooting locations to check on drug abuse. If necessary, the cops would also conduct raids on sets. The commissioner of the Kerala police also stated that if producers file a complaint of drug abuse of case, strict action will be taken against that actor or person.

Shane Nigam and Sreenath Bhasi's drug abuse controversy

Last month, it was announced that Shane Nigam and Sreenath Bhasi are banned by The Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) and Kerala Film Producers Association to participate in films in any capacity. According to reports, the young actors created a lot of trouble on film sets, by turning up late, not cooperating with the schedules, and demanding spot edits, and many other allegations against them. In fact, Sreenath Bhasi also abused a female journalist for asking some questions during the promotions of Chattambi.

Prior to this, in 2019, Shane Nigam was banned by the Kerala Film Producers Council because of his indisciplined nature on the film's sets. He reportedly went to change his hairstyle in the midst of shooting and got into a fight with producer Joby George. The actor claimed that the producer threatened to kill him. There have also been allegations of drug use on a film set against both of these actors, which contributed to the expedited ban.

