Titanic director James Cameron praises Ram Charan for his role in RRR; Mentions his meet with SS Rajamouli
Speaking to the US media via video interviews, James Cameron was all praises for Ram Charan.
Hollywood filmmaker James Cameron, during his meeting with director SS Rajamouli, expressed his love for RRR. The Titanic director also said that if he ever thinks of making a movie in Hollywood he would like to work with Rajamouli. "If you ever wanna make a movie over here, let’s talk," said James Cameron to Rajamouli.
Now, the Hollywood director praises Ram Charan for his role in RRR. Speaking to the US media via video interviews, Cameron was all praises for Ram and his powerful albeit astute performance in the award-winning film, RRR.
James Cameron spoke to Speak Easy and stated, "And the journey that you go on, especially understanding the Ram character, which was very challenging, and then you finally understand what's going on in his head, and it's heartbreaking and I just think it's a triumph. And I told Mr Rajamouli this in person recently."
Such a proud moment for Indian Cinema where stalwarts from the west are collectively noticing the talent here.
From Russo Brothers to Jessica Chastain and Nathalie Emmanuel, many celebs watched RRR and admired the film that has broken several records across the globe. Starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles, RRR is about two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Rama Rao), their friendship and fight against the British Raj.
RRR’s international awards
Rajamouli bagged the Best Director Award at the New York Film Critics Circle (NYFCC). The film also made to the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) in Best Film (Non-English). The film's song Naatu Naatu made history at the 80th Golden Globes. Naatu Naatu song is also nominated for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards, making it the first Indian Original song to be nominated for the Oscars.
