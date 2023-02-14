Titanic director James Cameron praises Ram Charan for his role in RRR; Mentions his meet with SS Rajamouli

Hollywood filmmaker James Cameron, during his meeting with director SS Rajamouli, expressed his love for RRR. The Titanic director also said that if he ever thinks of making a movie in Hollywood he would like to work with Rajamouli. "If you ever wanna make a movie over here, let’s talk," said James Cameron to Rajamouli. Now, the Hollywood director praises Ram Charan for his role in RRR. Speaking to the US media via video interviews, Cameron was all praises for Ram and his powerful albeit astute performance in the award-winning film, RRR.

James Cameron spoke to Speak Easy and stated, "And the journey that you go on, especially understanding the Ram character, which was very challenging, and then you finally understand what's going on in his head, and it's heartbreaking and I just think it's a triumph. And I told Mr Rajamouli this in person recently." Such a proud moment for Indian Cinema where stalwarts from the west are collectively noticing the talent here. From Russo Brothers to Jessica Chastain and Nathalie Emmanuel, many celebs watched RRR and admired the film that has broken several records across the globe. Starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles, RRR is about two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Rama Rao), their friendship and fight against the British Raj. RRR’s international awards