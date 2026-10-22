Titans Twitter Review: 7 Tweets to read before watching Jayasurya and Vinayakan starrer fantasy comedy thriller

Titans, starring Jayasurya and Vinayakan in the lead roles, hit theatres on October 22, 2026. Directed by Prince Joy, here’s what audiences have to say about the fantasy comedy thriller movie.

Titans Twitter Review

One viewer opined that Titans had an exciting concept but was let down by weak scripting and direction. While the first half was enjoyable, with effective humour and a good performance from Jayasurya , the second half was disappointing, with a predictable climax.

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The viewer also felt that the fantasy world and its characters, including Vinayakan’s, lacked conviction, while the 120-minute runtime felt unnecessarily long.

Another netizen felt that the film had an excellent plot but fell short in its execution, owing to an average screenplay. Although Vinayakan ’s performance and some comedy sequences featuring him and Jayasurya were appreciated, the film was described as a one-time watch in terms of its overall execution and technical presentation.

A third viewer described Titans as a grounded reimagining of the traditional good vs evil conflict. Praising its unconventional approach to the superhero genre, the viewer appreciated Vinayakan’s mass appeal, Jayasurya’s familiar performance style, the comedy and the visual effects. Overall, the film was considered an entertaining watch.

Another person noted that the Malayalam film, featuring Vinayakan, Indrans and Jayasurya, revolves around a man who aspires to become a goon and an angel determined to stop him. The reviewer described it as a simple concept backed by well-chosen casting, noting that these elements are crucial to making a comedy work.

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Here are the reactions:

More about Titans

Titans follows Antony Yakuza, a small-time outlaw desperate to earn respect in the bad world. Along with his tech-savvy roommate, Anwar, he plans a major heist to secure their future and recruits Rejimon as their getaway driver.

However, Rejimon turns out to be far more mysterious than he initially appears. His presence disrupts their plans as he attempts to steer Antony towards a different path. As the heist spirals out of control, the trio finds themselves caught in a bizarre battle between angels and demons, where reality begins to blur, and the inexplicable takes over.

Besides Jayasurya and Vinayakan, the film features Nihal Nizam, Baby Jean, Sunny Wayne and Indrans in key roles.

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