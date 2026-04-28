TN 2026 OTT Release: When and where to watch Natty Subramaniam’s satire film online

TN 2026, starring Natty Subramaniam in the lead role, was released in theaters on April 10, 2026. Directed by Umapathy S. Ramaiah, the satirical film is now set to begin streaming on OTT platforms. Here are the details.

When and where to watch TN 2026

TN 2026 is slated to begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Simply South, Aha, Shortflix, and AP International South Cinema. The film will be available from April 30, 2026. The official update was shared online.

Sharing the announcement, the OTT team wrote, “The wait is over. The sensational film of the year is coming to your screens.”

Here’s the post:

Official trailer and plot of TN 2026

TN 2026 follows the story of Kulkanth Kumar, a North Indian man who arrives in Chennai to earn his livelihood and unexpectedly becomes a lead actor. Despite his flawed Tamil pronunciation, he gains overwhelming popularity among audiences.

A wealthy zamindar, Sivalinga Mandradiyar, is struck by Kulkanth’s resemblance to his idol, MG Ramachandran. After learning about Kulkanth’s struggling past, he decides to support him, inadvertently turning him into a superstar.

Mandradiyar then makes strategic moves to push Kulkanth into politics, hoping to make him the next Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. The rest of the film serves as a satirical commentary on the film industry and politics.

Cast and crew of TN 2026

TN 2026 features cinematographer-turned-actor Natty Subramaniam in the lead role. The film also stars MS Bhaskar, Thambi Ramaiah, Ilavarasu, Shrrita Rao, Chandini Tamilarasan, Yashika Aannand, Redin Kingsley, Thalaivasal Vijay, Chitra Lakshmanan, and others in key roles.

Based on a story by Thambi Ramaiah , the screenplay is written by his son Umapathy S. Ramaiah, who also directed the film. It is produced by Kannan Ravi and Deepak Ravi under the banner of Kannan Ravi Groups.

Darbuka Siva composed the music, while PG Muthiah handled the cinematography, and Arul R. Thangam served as the editor.

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