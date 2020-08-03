TN Minister Kadambur Raju denies permission to resume shooting in the state

The minister also recently stated that there was no possibility to reopen theatres in Tamil Nadu anytime soon.

At a time when the state of Tamil Nadu is recording more positive cased of COVID 19, the Minister of Information and Publicity, Kadambur Raju has denied filmmakers’ request to resume shooting in the state. The minister also recently stated that there was no possibility to reopen theatres anytime soon. It is to be noted that the neighbouring states Andra Pradesh and Telangana have granted permission to resume shootings in phrased manner.

Since the state of Tamil Nadu has been recording thousands of positive cases of COVID 19 every day, the permission has been denied. With 5,875 fresh cases reported on Sunday, the number of active COVID 19 cases in the state has risen to 56,998. The State’s overall case tally stands at 2,57,613. As many as 5,517 persons were discharged on Sunday after treatment, taking the total figure to 1,96,483. The total number of people who succumbed to the virus in the State so far stands at 4,132. Even after the central government has started to lift the lockdown, the state continues to be in lockdown with fewer relaxations.

It is to be noted that the Tamil Nadu government has granted permission to resume with the post-production work of films a couple of months back. Shootings of several Tamil films including Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2 directed by Shankar, Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe directed by Siruthai Siva, Sivakarthikeyan starrer Doctor and Ayalaan, Thala Ajith starrer Valimai directed by H Vinod were brought to a halt after the lockdown was imposed.

