TNStandsWithSuriya trends on Twitter after Suriya’s hard hitting message on NEET exam

Suriya took to his Twitter space and posted a heartfelt condolence message to those who died by suicide and urged people to stand up against NEET.

Trigger Warning: The following content may cause emotional distress.

In the Kollywood entertainment industry, Suriya has always shown a huge involvement in the education system and he has often notified the importance of education to youngsters. With three students in Tamil Nadu passing away by suicide due to their fear over the medical entrance examination NEET, the actor took to Twitter and penned a hard-hitting note, where he criticised the education system. In the post, he also urging people to come together and raise their voice against NEET.

Suriya wrote in the tweet, "My heart goes out to the three families...! Can't imagine their pain… The news of three students committing suicide on the same day over NEET fears has shaken my conscience. There's nothing more shameful than offering words of comfort instead of best wishes to students who are sitting for an exam. That students have to write exams and prove their worth in a life-threatening situation like the corona pandemic pains me.”

After his post, fans, followers and other celebrities took to the micro blogging website to express their support to the actor in this regard. Other celebrities including R Madhavan and Kamal Haasan also expressed their shock over the death of the students. R Madhavan wrote, “Two students die by suicide a day before NEET. This is really sad and heartbreaking. It’s only an exam not a verdict”. Kamal Haasan slammed the state and central government over the incident.

If you or anyone you know is in need of an emotional support, there are many helpline numbers for the same or visit the nearest mental health care professional.

Credits :Twitter

