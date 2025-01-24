'To make a 12-year-old film Madha Gaja Raja a grand Blockbuster': Vishal pens an emotional note thanking director Sundar C

After over a decade-long wait, Sundar C's directorial Madha Gaja Raja finally made it to theaters and has been performing well at the box office. Lead actor Vishal took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his gratitude towards his fans and the director for delivering yet another commercial entertainer.

The release of the film was initially postponed over some legal and financial concerns. After 12 long years, Madha Gaja Raja finally made its way to the big screens and emerged as a big success among Pongal releases of 2025. Even after such a long wait, the film managed to win hearts at the box office.

MGR lead Vishal took to his X to thank his fans and gave an update on the continued success of the film. He wrote, “The miracle continues in its second week with God’s blessings and all you lovely audience’s response who have enjoyed the film and repeatedly coming back to see this laugh-riot commercial entertainer”.

He informed that 75% of the theaters have been retained for the 2nd week across Tamil Nadu. The Rathnam actor further thanked his fans for showering the film with love and also expressed gratitude towards the director for delivering a worthy commercial entertainer to the audience.

As the film continues to run successfully at the Tamil box office, the makers have also announced the release of its Telugu version. According to Vamsi Shekar’s social media, the Telugu version of Madha Gaja Raja is set to be released on January 31, 2025.

The plot of the film revolves around the reunion of childhood friends at a wedding. Chaos ensues when they are forced to deal with an unexpected conflict and face the challenge together. Directed by Sundar and backed by Gemini Film Circuit, Madha Gaja Raja stars Vishal as Raja, Anjali as Madhanadevi, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar as Maya.

On the work front, Vishal announced that his next project is set to be with director Gautham Vasudev Menon at an event for Madha Gaja Raja. His lineup also includes Thupparivaalan 2 and another film with Cobra director Ajay Gnanamuthu.

