To the man of my dreams- Rana Daggubati's wife Miheeka Bajaj's Valentine's Day message is insanely REAL

It’s Valentine’s Day and celebrity couples are seen showering love on each other through social media posts. Celebrities have penned emotional posts that are all things love. Rana Daggubati's wife Miheeka Bajaj has shared a super stunning unseen photo of her with Rana along with a message that is legit real and setting goals for millennials.
"Strong and sweet, elegant and pretty, wild and wonderful... I am running out of adjectives to describe myself, no wonder you love me so much. Just kidding! To the man of my dreams! You may annoy the life out of me on most days, but that smile! It makes me fall in love all over again. Happy Valentine’s Day!," Miheeka wrote on her Instagram.
One can see, Miheeka Bajaj is sporting a pink backless mini dress while Rana is seen in his usual comfy attire. Their love story is no less than that of a romantic film. The couple knew each other for a very long time as Rana's sister and Miheeka went to school together. "We got talking during the lockdown and I said okay, this is right and that’s about it. So, when good things happen, I don’t question too much, I just go. Everyone’s got a timeline, it’s okay. That’s fine," said Rana Daggubati during a live Instagram interaction with Lakshmi Manchu.
Miheeka and Baahubali star Rana tied the knot during the lockdown on August 8, 2020. The wedding was attended by Rana's very close friends and actors like Ram Charan, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. While Rana is not active on social media, Miheeka Bajaj keeps treating us with romantic photos occasionally. She gives us glimpses of their marital bliss. Don't they look picture-perfect together?
For the unversed, a London graduate, Miheeka Bajaj is a Mumbai-based interior designer and runs an event management and decor company.
