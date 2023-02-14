To the man of my dreams- Rana Daggubati's wife Miheeka Bajaj's Valentine's Day message is insanely REAL

It’s Valentine’s Day and celebrity couples are seen showering love on each other through social media posts. Celebrities have penned emotional posts that are all things love. Rana Daggubati's wife Miheeka Bajaj has shared a super stunning unseen photo of her with Rana along with a message that is legit real and setting goals for millennials.

"Strong and sweet, elegant and pretty, wild and wonderful... I am running out of adjectives to describe myself, no wonder you love me so much. Just kidding! To the man of my dreams! You may annoy the life out of me on most days, but that smile! It makes me fall in love all over again. Happy Valentine’s Day!," Miheeka wrote on her Instagram.