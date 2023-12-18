Toby OTT release: When and where to watch Raj B Shetty starrer action flick online

Raj B Shetty’s latest film Toby was undeniably one of the biggest entertainers to release this year. The film which released on August 25th brought a unique twist to the action drama genre, and garnered widespread acclaim from fans and critics alike.

The film, which was also written by Raj B Shetty, was praised for the high octane action sequences, which were fueled by emotional and touching backstories. In the latest update, Toby is all set to have its OTT release on December 22nd, Friday. The streaming platform SonyLiv took to their social media to reveal the film’s digital release, with the caption:

“Toby barthidaane! Here is a cinematic masterpiece by #RajBShetty! Toby will be premiering on #SonyLIV from December 22nd.”

Check out the post below:

More about Toby

Toby is an action drama film that follows the eventful tale of the eponymous character. The makers of the film revealed earlier this year that the titular character is based on a short story by TK Dayanand, whose characteristics Raj B Shetty adopted to expand into a full blown script.

The film revolves around the titular character who is shown to have a mysterious backstory. His tale is uncovered by a local sub-inspector, upon a complaint that was received by his foster daughter Jenny. What the sub-inspector discovers, and what follows in his journey forms the crux of the story.

Cast and crew of Toby

Toby features a star studded cast including Samyuktha Hornad, Chaithra J Achar, Raj Deepak Shetty, Gopalkrishna Deshpande and many more apart from Raj B Shetty. At the time of release, the performances in the film, especially the ones by Chaithra as Jenny and Raj Deepak Shetty as Ananda were immensely praised by the audience.

The film also consisted of an extremely talented and sound technical crew, including Praveen Shriyan who cranked the camera, the music composed by Midhun Mukundan, as well as the editing by Nithin Shetty. The film has been bankrolled by Ravi Rai Kalasa, under the banners of Lighter Buddha Films, Coffee Gang Studio, Agasthya Films, and Smooth Sailers.

The film was released on August 25th in most parts of the country, except Kerala, where the film had a delayed release, almost a month later, on September 22nd. The film was distributed in Kerala by Dulquer Salmaan’s production house Wayfarer Films.

Raj B Shetty on the workfront

Raj B Shetty is known for his choices in films, and the way he portrays his characters. The actor has had an excellent run in 2023, featuring as well as directing the romantic drama film Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye, which turned out to be a blockbuster hit as well.

The actor-director also has three films lined up ahead of him, starting with the Shiva Rajkumar starrer 45. The film marks the directorial debut of music composer Arjun Janya, and also features Upendra and Kasthurba Mani in prominent roles. The film is touted to be a philosophical drama film. Apart from the direction, Janya is also taking care of the film’s music, which is bankrolled by Ramesh Reddy under the banner of Suraj Productions.

Apart from 45, the Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana actor is also set to feature alongside Mammootty in his upcoming film Turbo, which would be directed by Vysakh and directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas. The film, which also features Sunil in a prominent role, is currently under production, and is expected to release in 2024.

