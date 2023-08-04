Toby Trailer OUT: Raj B Shetty masterfully switches between gruesome and lovable

The trailer for Raj B Shetty’s forthcoming film Toby has just been released. Apart from starring in it, Raj has also written the film. The film has been directed by debutant Basil Alchalakkal. Along with Shetty, Chaithra J Achar, Samyuktha Horanadu, Gopalkrishna Deshpande, and Raj Deepak Shetty also act in the film.

The film’s trailer is definitely intriguing and creates excitement for the film. Even though the trailer gave the audience a glimpse of the world Toby will be set in, it revealed just the right amount to generate curiosity. Basically, the official trailer for Toby leaves anyone who watches it intrigued about what it is all about.

A mysterious Raj B Shetty immerses us into the world of Toby

Raj B Shetty is sure to add another feather to his cap with Toby

The trailer starts on an intense note and ends on a rather riveting note. It is clear that in the film, Raj B Shetty will play a character who will have to go through a multitude of emotions. There is a duality in the character that he plays, which the actor has beautifully captured on screen. Well, it may also help that he is also the writer of Toby.

He switches from a gruesome man to a lovable one so effortlessly and masterfully. Ever since his debut in the 2017 film Ondu Motteya Kathe, the actor cum director cum writer has managed to win over the audience with the wonderful content that he puts out. He directed, wrote, and acted in the film, and this also led to Kannada cinema getting a talented multitasker that the industry can be proud of.

Since his debut, he has been working tirelessly to propel Kannada cinema to new heights. He would be hoping to do the same with Toby. The trailer was launched by Rakshit Shetty, Rishab Shetty, and Raj B Shetty. In his tweet unveiling Toby's trailer, Rakshit Shetty wrote, "From innocence to intensity! The duality in Toby’s character is beautifully entwined in what appears to be yet another masterpiece by @RajbShettyOMK. Way to go Shettre Looking forward to watching the film #BasilALChalakkal Keep a keen eye on the remarkable work of these wonderful artists." While Rishab called the trailer a cinematic magnificence.

