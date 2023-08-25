Toby Twitter Review: Netizens refer to Raj B Shetty's performance as top-notch; call the film unmissable

One of the most reliable artists in Kannada cinema today, Raj B Shetty, has a new movie that came out today, August 25. Toby, written by Raj B Shetty himself and directed by debutant Basil Alchalakkal, is a film that has been released with high hopes. The expectations that the audience feels for Toby do not come as a surprise when we look at Raj B Shetty’s awe-inspiring filmography. It has to be seen whether the film will get a similar welcome as his previous outings in the coming days.

The film seems to have worked very well for the general audience, as many took to their social media handles to rave about Toby. Till now, the film’s making and performances have received incredible reviews from netizens. If this continues, then Kannada cinema will have another film to be proud of.

Raj B Shetty and Toby have been receiving rave reviews

One fan in their Twitter review wrote, "An Emotional roller coaster. Funny first half with and emotional second half added with intriguing climax @RajbShettyOMK and @Chaithra_Achar_ take bow They both stole the show. Film starts with the story of Toby, continued by funny elements in the first half. Interval fight scene is very creative and has been blended well. Second half picks up with more emotional elements till climax with few twists here and there. Emotions and Climax scene are the highlights in the second half. Do not miss to watch this movie in theatres. Thanks @appudynasty1 for encouraging by providing the tickets to watch this GEM Disclaimer: Strictly do not keep any expectations or keep GGVV/kantara in mind. This is an different kind of emotional drama."

The aforementioned tweet perfectly captures the general sentiment of Twitteratis regarding Toby. Comparisons of the film with Raj B Shetty’s previous works are inevitable. Fans have been mentioning in their tweets to watch the movie as a standalone film and not to compare it with Raj B Shetty’s previous works, especially Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana.

Netizens are referring to Toby as a film that will certainly satisfy all audiences with all kinds of tastes and movie preferences. Raj B Shetty’s close friend, Rakshit Shetty, also raved about the film and tweeted that Toby is a movie that no one should miss watching. "#Toby is beautiful… @RajbShettyOMK and @Chaithra_Achar_ steel the show with their performance. Top notch writing, cinematography and music… Don’t miss this one… Go book your tickets now…," wrote Rakshit.

