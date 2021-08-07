Tokyo Olympics 2020: Mahesh Babu, Tamannaah Bhatia & more congratulate Neeraj Chopra for India's first Gold

India is filled with joy and happiness as it's the first gold for the country in Tokyo Olympics 2021. On Saturday, Neeraj Chopra became the first Indian javelin thrower to bag the gold medal at the Olympics. From common people to celebrities, everyone is taking to social media to congratulate the champ for such a historic win.

There is no bound of excitement and happiness for Indian citizens after the big win. Chiranjeevi, Tamannaah Bhatia, and others congratulate Neeraj Chopra for India's first gold. Take a look at celeb reactions:

A dream of #Gold.

A dream of 130 crore Indians.

A dream fulfilled yet again!

Kudos #NeerajChopra for winning #OlympicGold in athletics

A massive moment for the Nation

JAI HIND. rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) August 7, 2021

It's a gold for India !!! Let the celebrations begin! Our boy #NeerajChopra wins GOLD!!! Wins the javelin competition with a fantastic throw of 87.58 mtrs!! — aishwarya rajesh August 7, 2021

It’s a gold

I am jumping with Joy This young man Neeraj Chopra has created history taapsee pannu (@taapsee) August 7, 2021

Yayyyyyy!! Finally!! How do I celebrate my happiness #Gold for India at #Tokyo2020 Cannot thank #NeerajChopra enough for bringing so much of honor to our country. You prove nothing is impossible. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) August 7, 2021

Chiranjeevi also shared a photo of Neeraj and wrote, "THIS Is AN ABSOLUTELY GLORIOUS MOMENT FOR INDIA!!! 101 years in the Making for this moment! An Olympic Gold in Athletics!!@Neeraj_chopra1Take A Bow. You have scripted History and You have changed the Course of History!!! #Olympics #Tokyo2020 #GoForGold."

Prabhas, who is rare on social media, shared a photo of Neeraj chopra and congralauted the olympic winner. He wrote, "An unprecedented win. Historic moment for the entire nation. Congratulations @neeraj____chopra for winning the first ever athletics gold for India in the Olympics! #TokyoOlympics."

Mahesh Babu shared a photo Of Neeraj Chopra and wrote, "India's first ever gold in athletics! Absolutely elated and proud @Neeraj_chopra1's name is etched in history forever.. Bravo"

Dulquer Salmaan also shared a photo of Neeraj and wrote, "Hearty congratulations to Neeraj Chopra. What a historic performance and what a historic win!! Making us all proud by bringing home the shiny, elusive gold. Keep up the good work."

Mammootty also congratulated the young champ and wrote, "Heartiest Congratulations to @Neeraj_Chopra1for winning a Gold Medal in Javelin throw at the #TokyoOlympics. The first Indian to win an Olympic Gold Medal in Athletics. Every Indian is proud of your astounding victory."

Mohanlal also shared a photo of Neeraj holding an Indian flag and wrote, "Hats off on that spectacular throw @Neeraj_chopra1! You have made every Indian proud today. This golden moment will be etched in the history of Olympics forever! "

Tamannaah Bhatia also wrote, "Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1for creating history at the Olympic"

Tovino Thomas shared a photo of Neeraj and said, "Gold Congratulations"

Nikhil Siddhartha is filled with happiness as he wrote, "Happy Tears... Hearing the National Anthem for Gold.. U made us Proud Brother #NeerajChopra Maaa bangaram nuvvu."

Nivin Pauly wrote on Twitter, "A 23 year old scripts history for India in track and field - our first medal in athletics in 100 years!Flag of IndiaFlag of India And a #GoldMedal that too! First place medalFirst place medalCongratulations @Neeraj_chopra."

Prithviraj Sukumaran shared a photo of Neeraj and wrote "Gold!!!"

Sai Dharam Tej tweeted, "And it’s Goldddddddddd First place medalthe nation is proud of you @Neeraj_chopra1 #Tokyo2020 #Olympics>"