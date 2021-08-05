Tokyo Olympics 2020: Mammootty, Samantha Akkineni & others celebrate as Indian Men's Hockey Team wins Bronze

Indian Men's hockey team creates history as they bring home bronze medal after 41 years at Tokyo Olympics 2020. It is another big win for India and social media is filled with congratulatory wishes coming in from all the quarters. Samantha Akkineni shared a photo of the Indian Men's hockey team on Instagram and wrote, "After 41 years" followed by a hand-clapping emoticon.

Actress Khushbu Sundar tweeted, "What a historical moment for India!! Men win #BronzeMedal in #Hockey at #TokyoOlympics A memory that will etched in our minds forever." Director and actor Rahul Ravindran also penned a heartwarming congratulatory note for team India. He wrote, "Really emotional this… no words to describe it. Our national sport… the most successful hockey nation in the history of the Olympics… and then decades and decades of hurt and gloom… all gone… Manpreet and boys… thank you."

Varun Tej wished Champions with a sweet note on Twitter. He wrote, "Congratulations to the Indian Men’s Hockey Team for winning Bronze after 4 decades!! Way to go Champions."

Kamal Haasan celebrated this big win as he wrote, "After 41 years, our Indian men’s hockey team script history by bringing home a medal. I congratulate our guys who have reignited our national sport with this victory. " 41 ஆண்டுகளுக்குப் பிறகு ஒலிம்பிக் பதக்கம் வென்று வரலாற்று சாதனையைப் படைத்த இந்திய ஆடவர் ஹாக்கி அணியை மனதார வாழ்த்துகிறேன். நமது தேசிய விளையாட்டை உலக அரங்கில் மீண்டும் தலைநிமிரச் செய்திருக்கிறீர்கள். — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) August 5, 2021

Actors Bobby, Sushanth and Nivin Pauly among many others have wished team India. Malayalam superstar Mammootty also congratulated and penned a heartfelt note. His tweet read, "Congratulations Indian Men's hockey team for bagging bronze medal Third place medal at the #Olympics beating Germany ! You have made the entire nation proud ! Special mention to #Sreejesh for the amazing save In the crucial moment of the game."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted a congratulatory message for the Indian Men's hockey team. He wrote, "Historic! A day that will be etched in the memory of every Indian. Congratulations to our Men's Hockey Team for bringing home the Bronze. With this feat, they have captured the imagination of the entire nation, especially our youth. India is proud of our Hockey team."

