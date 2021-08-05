Tokyo Olympics 2020: Mohanlal, Rashmika Mandanna & others congratulate Ravi Kumar Dahiya for winning Silver

Ravi Kumar Dahiya created history as he bagged a silver medal for wrestling at the Olympic Games. Dahiya became only the second Indian wrestler to win a silver medal at the Olympic Games. It is another big win for India and social media is filled with congratulatory wishes and bravery Dahiya portrayed during the game.

Sai Dharam Tej shared a photo of Dahiya holding flag and wrote, "A Debut to be Marked.A Sportmanship to be Celebrated.A win worth more than gold.Congratulations #RaviKumarDahiya on the win…You made us all proud."

Nivin Pauly also shared a photo of Dahiya and wrotein tweet, "Second place medalWhat a bout #RaviKumarDahiya! Men wrestling You have made us all proud! Flag of IndiaFlag of India One billion hearts beat for you! Blue heartBlue heartBlue heart#TeamIndia #Tokyo2020 #Olympics #Olympics2020 #Wrestling #Cheer4India."

Mohanlal shared a photo of Dahiya and wished him in the tweet, "Winning the silver in the Men's Freestyle 57kg category is no mean feat!Well done Ravi Kumar Dahiya..

You've made our country proud!!#Cheer4India Flag of India #Tokyo2020."

Congratulationsssssss Ravi Kumar..

Our Indians are killing it at the olympics this time! #TokyoOlympics2020 #Silver — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) August 5, 2021

The celebration is doubled! Big congratulations to the Indian men's hockey team and Ravi Kumar Dahiya on their terrific win at the #Tokyo2020 Olympics today!! — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) August 5, 2021

#RaviKumarDahiya What a day it has been at the #Olympics — Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu) August 5, 2021