Tollywood actor Gopichand suffers an injury while shooting for his upcoming film

Gopichand, who was shooting for his upcoming 30th film in Mysore, reportedly suffered an injury on the sets. According to the reports, the actor was injured while shooting for an action sequence and shooting halted for a brief while. However, the actor is completely fine and resting.

A spokesperson from his team took to Twitter and wrote, While shooting in Mysore, unfortunately, our hero @YoursGopichand just fell down due to leg slip. By God's grace nothing happened to him and he is doing completely fine. I request fans and friends not to worry about this incident."

The yet to be titled film is directed by Sriwas and marks the third collaboration between the actor and director duo after films like Loukyam and Lakshyam. Actor Kushboo Sundar has been roped in to play a ke role in the film.

Meanwhile, Gopichand also has another mass film titled Pakka Commerical. Raashii Khanna is the female lead in the film. According to reports, the shooting of the movie has entered its final stage and will be wrapped by the end of this month. Jakes Bejoy is composing the music for the film.

With the film in its final stage of shooting and teaser released, the makers are announced that Pakka Commerical will hit theatres on July 1.

