Tollywood actor Konchada Srinivas passes away due to heart illness

Tollywood actor Konchada Srinivas passed away on (January 19) due to illness at the age of 47. Srinivas passed away at a private hospital in Kasibugga in the Srikakulam district. According to his family members, the actor fell down on the sets of a film's shoot and got injured on the chest. After that, he had been diagnosed with a heart problem and was been sick.

Srinivas passed away in his hometown Kasibugga as he went there to celebrate Sankranthi with his family like every year. He fell ill and was admitted to the hospital while spending time happily with family members. And his family is inconsolable with this tragic loss.

Kochada Srinivas was well known for his villain roles in Telugu movies. He has acted in more than 40 movies and 10 serials. Films like Shankar Dada MBBS, Aadi, Prema Kavali have brought good recognition to Srinivas.

