Tollywood actor Krishnudu arrested for gambling by Hyderabad police

Tollywood actor Krishnudu, who is known for Ye Maya Chesave and Vinayakudu fame, was arrested for gambling with poker by Hyderabad Police in Miyapur.The actor was allegedly playing poker with his friends at a villa near Miyapur and was caught red-handed by the cops.

Miyapur police red handily arrested eight members based on a tip at midnight and registered a case under the Public Gaming Act. However, he was released from jail after getting bail but the investigation is still on. The police will interrogate the actor on Saturday about the case.

Sub-inspector Ravi Kumar of Miyapur Police Station spoke to the media and said, “Actor Krishnudu had attended a function along with a group of friends on Friday night and started gambling at the premises. We received a call from one of the people who were there at the function, who informed us that illegal gambling activity was taking place. We immediately went and arrested them. We registered a case under the Telangana Public Gaming Act. In addition to this, we also seized Rs 2 lakh cash and eight mobile phones."

Krishnudu was previously arrested by the police for a molestation case. a 45-year-old woman accused him of sexually abusing her years ago. Later, the case was dropped as Krishnudu denied these allegations.