Tollywood actor Rahul Ramakrishna opens up on his childhood trauma and makes shocking revelations

Tollwood actor Rahul Ramakrishna took to his Twitter space and revealed that he was sexuality abused as a child.
One of the well-known faces of Telugu entertainment industry is actor Rahul Ramakrishna. He has played prominent roles in films such as Arjun Reddy and Geetha Govindam. His recent outing was with Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. He played the hero’s sidekick in the film. Recently, the actor took to his Twitter page and made some shocking revelations and traumas that he faced as a child. He confessed that he was raped as a child and stated that everything hurt even if he thought about it.

On Monday, he wrote on Twitter and wrote, “I was raped during childhood. I don’t know what else to say about my grief, except for this, because this is what I seek to know about myself. Everything hurts. I live with the crime perpetrated upon me. There is never justice. Only momentary relief. Teach your men to be nice. Be brave and break societal conditioning. Be nice.”

After the actor opened up about the trauma that he went through as a child, people expressed their concern and they motivated the actor. Thanking them all, he posted another Tweet saying, “Thank you all for the tremendous support. Your kind words have helped me more than anything else. I request all of you to closely guard your children and look out for sudden behaviour changes- they aren’t equipped with enough skills to communicate the horrors they survive.” Rahul has also worked as a journalist for some time before starting his career in the entertainment industry.

