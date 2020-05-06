Tollywood actor Shivaji Raja hospitalised after suffering a heart attack in Hyderabad

Tollywood's senior actor Shivaji Raja has been hospitalised after he had a heart attack. Currently he is stable.

Tollywood star Shivaji Raja was admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad last night following a heart attack, according to media reports. Shivraj, who has acted in many movies, is known mostly for his comic roles in television shows and films. The actor's family rushed him to the emergency room of the hospital after he complained of chest pain. Media reports suggest that the actor is currently stable, but he is under observation in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

One of the close aides of actor, Suresh Kondeti told news agency ANI that his blood pressure fell too low, due to which he had the heart attack. The 58-year-old actor has worked in more than 150 films. Few of his famous movies include Krishna Vamshi directorial Murari in which he shared the screen space with Mahesh Babu and Sonali Bendre; Ranganath directorial Moguds Pellama; Chandra Sekhar Yeleti directorial Aithe and Srimanthudu, in which he again collaborated with Mahesh Babu.

He has also appeared in small roles in famous films such as Kallu, Aho Brahma Oho Shishya, Devudu, Kalisundam Raa, Manasistha Raa, Okkade, Ninnu Chudalani, Pelli Sandadi, Puttintiki Ra Chelli, Sampangi, Samudram, Shankar Dada MBBS, Vinodam to name a few. Shivaji Raja is best-known for his television sitcom Amrutam, in which he was seen as the owner of a restaurant called Amrutha Vilas. It is to be noted that the actor has also served as the president of Movie Artistes' Association.

