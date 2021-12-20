Tollywood actress Hamsa Nandini diagnosed with Cancer; Opens up on her fight and fears in a long post

Tollywood actress and model, Hamsa Nandini who has made special appearances in movies like Naa Ishtam, Mirchi, Bhai, Srirastu Subhamastu among others have been diagnosed with Breast Cancer. In a long post on Instagram, Hamsa opened up on going through 9 cycles of Chemotherapy with 7 more to go. She also shared about her fight and fears.

Sharing about knowing of diagnosed with Cancer for the first time, Hamsa wrote, "One morning 4 months ago, I felt a lump in my breast and the trauma of my mother, whom I lost to cancer came out gushing. Within a few hours, I rushed to a Mammography Centre for my very first mammogram. I was immediately asked to meet a Surgical Oncologist to discuss the type of biopsy that needed to be carried out. My fears were confirmed. I was diagnosed with a Grade III Invasive Carcinoma (breast cancer), and the hype ensued; pangs of trauma from my mother's battle with cancer drove me into a volley of waking nightmares. We all have such grand plans for our lives; as for mine, no number of adjustments seemed enough to accommodate the malady that became a proverbial tumour of my precious time."

However, after doing further reports, the actress was tested positive for BRCA1. Revealing on this, she further wrote, "The relief was short-lived as I tested positive for BRCA1 (Hereditary Breast Cancer). This means that I have a genetic mutation that almost guarantees that I would have a 70% chance of another Breast Cancer and a 45% chance of Ovarian Cancer throughout my life. The only way to mitigate the risk is through some very extensive prophylactic surgeries which I need to undergo before I can claim Victory. Currently, I have already undergone 9 cycles of Chemotherapy with 7 more to go."

