Tollywood actress Shalu Chourasiya attacked and robbed as she was taking a stroll at night in Hyderabad

Tollywood actress Shalu Chourasiya was attacked and robbed by an unknown man in Hyderabad. While the actress was taking a stroll around 8:30 PM at KBR Park in Banjara Hills, she was robbed and attacked. The police are currently investigating the case. She also sustained minor injuries and is currently getting treatment at a private hospital.

According to reports, the suspect stole her mobile phone, money and other personal belongings. She also sustained minor injuries and is currently getting treatment at a private hospital. More details about Shalu are yet to be known. The police have launched an official investigation and an FIR has been filed for the same. The Banjara Hills cops are also keeping a close eye on the CCTV footage to identify the suspect.

Talking to Hyderabad Times, Banjara Hills SI P Shiva Chandra said, “The actress said that she was attacked at around 11 PM on Sunday night by an unidentified person. The suspect threatened her to give him money and her personal belongings. When she refused, he snatched her mobile and other belongings by force. A case has been filed under IPC 392 for committing robbery and we are investigating. The accused is yet to be identified and arrested.”

Shalu Chourasiya is known for films like O Pilla Nee Valla and Bhagya Nagara Veedullo Gammatthu.

