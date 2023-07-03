Tollywood Big News: Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty gets a release date; Ram Pothineni–Boyapati film titled Skanda

It is a great time to be a Telugu movie lover. The updates for many of the highly anticipated movies have been coming out one after the other. The release date of the much-awaited Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty has been announced. And so has the title of Ram Pothineni’s upcoming film. Therefore, these two updates can be added to the sea of updates that have been coming from Telugu cinema makers.

Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty has a release date

The return of one of the most loved and bankable actresses in South Indian cinema is surely something that excites movie lovers. Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty is set for release on August 4, 2023.

The movie is directed by Mahesh Babu P. Excitingly, the movie has Naveen Polishetty and Anushka Shetty in the lead roles for the very first time together. The pairing of the two is surely something fresh. It was a screen pair that not many anticipated seeing together. But when the news of the movie was announced, along with Anushka’s return, her pairing with Naveen also gained love and support from all corners.

Along with the poster announcing the release date of the film, Anushka’s Instagram caption read, "Keep your tissues ready, cos you're about to cry with Laughter Meet MissShettyMrPolishetty in theatres from AUGUST 4th!"

Check out the announcement here:

Ram Pothineni's next titled Skanda

Director Boyapati Sreenu and actor Ram Pothineni’s collaboration has a name for itself; the movie will now be called Skanda. Skanda is scheduled to release on September 15 and is being marketed as a pan-Indian venture. Sreeleela plays the female lead in the film. The film is set to be an action-packed entertainer.

Check out Skanda title glimpse here:

Salaar and Allu Arjun-Trivikram film updates

There were also other updates that came out recently, including that the teaser for Prabhas and Prashanth Neel's Salaar will release on July 6. In other news, Allu Arjun and Trivikram Srinivas are reuniting for the fourth time. When the makers tweeted the announcement for the film, they made sure to mention that it was going to be a cinematic visual spectacle.

