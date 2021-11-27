Tollywood Buzz: Tamannaah Bhatia's weekend glam, Kajal Aggarwal's cute fam pic to Shruti Haasan's happy times

Kajal Aggarwal took to social media and shared a cute family portrait with her husband Gautam Kitchlu and her pet pooch. The couple held their pet in arms as they posed for cameras in twinning ethnic wear. While Kajal opted for a red gown draped saree, Gautam wore a black Kurti pajama with red vasecoat.

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu's family portrait is all things cute and total goals. Sharing the pic on her Instagram story, the actress wrote, 'Familia.'

Tamannaah Bhatia made a glamorous entry to the weekend as she shared a glimpse of her Friday's face and left us in total awe. Clad in black leather attire with a gold-toned necklace, the actress looks stunning with dewy makeup and glossy lips.

Kajal Aggarwal is currently in Hyderabad shooting for her upcoming Telugu movie F3 with Varun Tej, Venkatesh and Mehreen Pirzada.

Shruti Haasan is spending the weekend with her two most favourite people and they are, her sister Akshara and boyfriend Santanu Hazarika. All three posed for goofy pics as they laid down on a bed. Reportedly, they are currently in Chennai as their father Kamal Haasan tested positive and is hospitalised.

Though Kamal Haasan continues to be in quarantine, Shruti wanted to be by her dad’s side by being present at the hospital. She has plans to stay there for the next few days, while her dad is recovering well and continues to be stable.

