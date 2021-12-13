Tollywood Buzz: Vijay Sethupathi shares superhero film Hanuman's UPDATE; Venkatesh's birthday glimpses

On the occasion of Venkatesh's birthday, the makers of his upcoming film, F3, have unveiled a special video and a brand-new poster. One can see, Venkatesh appears relaxing on a bed in front of Charminar and looks no less than a nawab while Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad gives a pleasing background score for it. Coming to the poster, Venkatesh looks uber cool in a trendy outfit.

With so much buzz surrounding F3, which is the sequel to the double blockbuster F2, movie buffs cannot wait for the grand release in theatres in February 2022.

Meanwhile, check out the video below:

Amritha Aiyer as Meenakshi in Teja Sajja's Hanuman: Vijay Sethupathi introduced the beautiful Amritha Aiyer as Meenakshi from the world of Anjanadri. Directed by Prasanth Varma, the superhero film stars Teja Sajja and many others are in the lead roles. The film is produced by Niranjan Reddy.

Gurthundha Seethakalam RELEASE DATE: Tamannaah Bhatia and Satya Dev starrer Gurthundha Seethakalam will release in theatres from February 2022. Sharing an intense, romantic photo with Satya Dev from the film, Tamannaah wrote, "This valentines month come fall in love with Dev & Nidhi. #GurthundhaSeethakalam in theatres from Feb 2022."

Take a look:

Also Read: Happy Birthday Venkatesh Daggubati: Chiranjeevi, Rana Daggubati, Mahesh Babu & others send wishes to F3 actor