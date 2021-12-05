Tollywood buzzing: Mahesh Babu on Balakrishna's show, Samantha's pretty pic & Kajal Aggarwal's fam weekend

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu will appear as the guest in the coming episodes of Nandamuri Balakrishna's recently launched OTT talk show 'Unstoppable'. The actor shot for the show on December 4 and the telecast date of this episode will be out in the coming days.

Mahesh Babu shared a pic with Balakrishna from the set and said he enjoyed shooting with the veteran actor on the talk show. The pic looks epic and promises blockbuster entertainment.

Samantha is currently in Pune and seems like is having a great weekend. She shared a pic flaunting her bright smile in stripes dress and nude heels. Well, it is not known why Samantha is in Pune, it is vacation or work, she hasn't disclosed it yet.

The actress has now graced the cover of Elle Magazine and she looks every bit gorgeous in a red dress. From her success streak in the industry to facing trolling for separation with Naga Chaitanya, she opened up many things too.

Post rumours of pregnancy, Kajal Aggarwal has been spending a lot of time with her family. Today she shared a very cute pic with her nephew showering kisses and hugs.

Although she has not confirmed about being pregnant, the actress addressed the rumors to ETimes in a recent chat and said, “I would not like to talk about it right now. I will talk about it when the time is right.” Kajal also spoke about multiple feelings she has on motherhood seeing her sister Nisha becoming a mother.

Also Read: Mahesh Babu & Namrata look perfect as they enjoy a good weekend with friends; See PICS