Tollywood Buzzing: Pooja Hegde starts dubbing for MEB, F3 team resumes shoot to NBK starrer Akhanda update

F3, starring Venkatesh Daggubati, Varun Tej, Tamannaah Bhatia and Mehreen Pirzada is most awaited Telugu fun franchise. Well, the team is back on sets. The film's shooting resumed today in Hyderabad and it is going to be a lengthy schedule. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film has music by Devi Sri Prasad while Sai Sriram cranks the camera and while Tammiraju is the editor.

2. Akhanda: Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Akhanda makers have kickstarted the film's promotions. Akhanda musical promotions have begun with the first song ‘Adiga Adiga’. Balakrishna and Pragya Jaiswal's pairing is said to be the highlight. Music by S Thaman, Akhanda is directed by Boyapati Srinu and produced by Miryala Ravinder Reddy under the banner of Dwaraka Creations.

On the other hand, Pooja Hegde has started dubbing for Akhil Akkineni co-starrer Most Eligible Bachelor. Reposting a photo of herself from the dubbing studio, Pooja wrote, "ahem… *clears throat*… let’s do this."

Directed by Bommarillu Baskar, Most Eligible Bachelor is all set for release in theatres on October 8.