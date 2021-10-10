Tollywood Buzzing: Ram Charan, Jr NTR's birthday wish for SS Rajamouli to Chiranjeevi's Acharya release date

Updated on Oct 10, 2021 04:31 PM IST  |  16.7K
   
Ram Charan, Jr NTR's birthday wish SS Rajamouli
Tollywood Buzzing: Ram Charan, Jr NTR's birthday wish for SS Rajamouli to Chiranjeevi's Acharya release date
Advertisement

Ram Charan shared a candid and unseen photo of him with Baahubali director SS Rajamouli on his 48th birthday today, October 10. Taking to Instagram, Charan wrote, "I look up to him in many ways & admire the strength he portrays through his simplicity. Happy birthday Rajamouli Garu. @ssrajamouli." 

Jr NTR also shared a beautiful photo with the RRR director as he expressed his love for him. The actor tweeted, "Happy Birthday dear Jakkana @ssrajamouli. Love you." Many other celebs like Mahesh Babu, Ajay Devgn, Surender Reddy, Rana Daggubati penned heartfelt birthday wishes for the maverick director. 

Take a look:

On the other hand, the makers of Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan starrer Acharya announced the film's release date with a new poster. The much-anticipated film is all set to hit the theatres on February 4, 2022. Acharya also stars Kajal Aggarwal in the female lead role with Pooja Hegde in a cameo appearance. 

Meanwhile, many celebs like Pawan Kalyan, Akhil Akkineni, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and others were spotted today under one roof as they arrived to cast their votes for MAA elections 2021.

 