Tollywood Buzzing: Ram Charan, Jr NTR's birthday wish for SS Rajamouli to Chiranjeevi's Acharya release date

Ram Charan shared a candid and unseen photo of him with Baahubali director SS Rajamouli on his 48th birthday today, October 10. Taking to Instagram, Charan wrote, "I look up to him in many ways & admire the strength he portrays through his simplicity. Happy birthday Rajamouli Garu. @ssrajamouli."

Jr NTR also shared a beautiful photo with the RRR director as he expressed his love for him. The actor tweeted, "Happy Birthday dear Jakkana @ssrajamouli. Love you." Many other celebs like Mahesh Babu, Ajay Devgn, Surender Reddy, Rana Daggubati penned heartfelt birthday wishes for the maverick director.

Take a look:

I look up to in many ways & admire the strength he portrays through his simplicity. Happy Birthday Rajamouli Garu. @ssrajamouli pic.twitter.com/8tB2EJN7Um — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) October 10, 2021

Happy Birthday dear Jakkana @ssrajamouli. Love you pic.twitter.com/pCSTgQB1R9 — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) October 10, 2021

Very many happy returns of the day Rajamouli Garu. Its a memorable experience working & learning from you.@ssrajamouli @RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/iBtsK6HeKu — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) October 10, 2021

Happy happy to you Captain!! @ssrajamouli may this be the best year yet!! pic.twitter.com/mIZD3h7mKl — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) October 10, 2021

