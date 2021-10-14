Tollywood Buzzing: Ram Charan's RC16, Manoj Manchu meets Pawan Kalyan & NBK unstoppable at Akhanda promotions

Nandamuri Balakrishna, also called NBK has geared up with the promotions of his upcoming film, Akhanda. The actor made a grand entry at Akhanda pre-release event today and fans went berserk. One can see in the videos and photos, Nandamuri Balakrishna sets the stage on fire with his energetic dance moves.

Sporting a velvet blazer with a white shirt and pants, NBK proved he is a trendsetter and also flaunted his swag. Balayya's entry and energy was the highlight of the evening. Written and directed by Boyapati Srinu and produced by Miryala Ravinder Reddy under the banner of Dwaraka Creations, the film also stars Pragya Jaiswal and Srikanth. Music is composed by S. Thaman.

Check out NBK's photos and videos below:

RC16: While moviegoers are eagerly looking forward to the release of his film RRR alongside Jr NTR, the buzz is his next project called #RC16 will be made announced tomorrow on the occasion of Dussehra. RC 16 is trending on Twitter and buzz is Ram Charan has joined hands with Jersey director Goutham Thinnanuri for this film. However, an official word regarding the same is awaited.

In the other news, Manoj Manchu got a chance to meet powerstar Pawan Kalyan. Taking to Twitter, the actor shared, "It's always a pleasant yet powerful experience meeting our power star @PawanKalyan garu Spoke heartfully. Thanks for the kind words & love u showered upon me anna...Love you much :) Jai Hind."

