Tollywood couple Noel Sean and Ester Noronha official get divorced; Request everyone to help them heal
Singer Noel Sean and his actress wife Ester Noronha have officially parted ways. The couple took to their social media accounts and announced about the same. They also revealed the reason what made them take this step in one year of their marriage. Noel who will reportedly be seen in Bigg Boss Telugu season 4, got married to Ester in 2019. The couple got married in a traditional Christian wedding in Mangalore, Karnataka and had almost a courtship of a year before exchanging their vows.
In a long Instagram post, the couple announced their separation and requested everyone to not bother their families or them for any matter. Noel wrote, "After a long hard silence, today I officially announce my divorce with Ester. We were waiting for the courts decision to make it public. We had our differences which led to this & finally we decided to end this only to save the grace of this beautiful relationship. God bless you Ester & may all your dreams come true, wishing you nothing but the best."
He further appealed everyone to be supportive of them in this tough period. "I request everyone to be supportive of this at this point of time & help us to heal from it. It will always be a beautiful phase of my life & I thank God for each & every day in it. I request everyone not to bother her or my family in any ways & I want to thank my family,friends & everyone who stood by me in my dark days. But Yes God Is Good All The Time & I Believe This Is A Great New Beginning! God Bless," he wrote on Instagram.
Check it out below:
Finally... Here's the answer to the most frequently asked question to me in the last 1 year... which many of you have speculated, guessed and even discussed on the comments of my posts for a very long time now and are eagerly waiting for my response or confirmation... YES. WE ARE OFFICIALLY DIVORCED. I've been patiently waiting to do this for more than a year now... but didn't want to do so before it was legal and official. Noel and I got married on the 3rd of January 2019 and soon after we had several irreconcilable compatibility issues due to which we had separated within a few days and finally filed for a MUTUAL DIVORCE in June 2019. Since then it has been a quiet, patient wait until yesterday when our plea got finally granted by the court. I have always been frank and honest as far as sharing with you all is concerned. But in this situation I'd prefer to only say this much for the good of all the people involved in our lives, Noel's and mine... I request you all to understand the sensitivity of the subject and my intention behind this decision and hope you'll respect it and be with me on this one too like you always have. We all are human... have gone through and are going through various ups and downs in our lives... we all have our share of failed relationships and we know exactly how complicated and stressful it is to deal with... The last thing expected in such times is judgements, any kind of negativity, questions or any more added discomfort. So I kindly request you all to consider this as my ONLY AND FINAL statement/clarification on this subject and that no other forms of questions, interviews, media attention, comments, discussion in any form real or virtual shall be entertained by me. This is all I have to say. Thank you for understanding, being there, for all the love, support, kindness, prayers and blessings for which I am ever-so-grateful and will always be. Keep me in prayers. Much love. God bless.
