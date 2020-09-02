Tollywood couple Noel Sean and Ester Noronha official get divorced; Request everyone to help them heal

In a long Instagram post, the couple announced their separation and requested everyone to not bother their families or them for any matter.

Singer Noel Sean and his actress wife Ester Noronha have officially parted ways. The couple took to their social media accounts and announced about the same. They also revealed the reason what made them take this step in one year of their marriage. Noel who will reportedly be seen in Bigg Boss Telugu season 4, got married to Ester in 2019. The couple got married in a traditional Christian wedding in Mangalore, Karnataka and had almost a courtship of a year before exchanging their vows.

In a long Instagram post, the couple announced their separation and requested everyone to not bother their families or them for any matter. Noel wrote, "After a long hard silence, today I officially announce my divorce with Ester. We were waiting for the courts decision to make it public. We had our differences which led to this & finally we decided to end this only to save the grace of this beautiful relationship. God bless you Ester & may all your dreams come true, wishing you nothing but the best."

He further appealed everyone to be supportive of them in this tough period. "I request everyone to be supportive of this at this point of time & help us to heal from it. It will always be a beautiful phase of my life & I thank God for each & every day in it. I request everyone not to bother her or my family in any ways & I want to thank my family,friends & everyone who stood by me in my dark days. But Yes God Is Good All The Time & I Believe This Is A Great New Beginning! God Bless," he wrote on Instagram.

