Tollywood drug case: ED questioned Liger director Puri Jagannadh for ten hours

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned Tollywood director Puri Jagannadh for hours in a money-laundering case linked to the drugs racket. Puri Jagannadh was spotted at the ED office on Monday morning and was seen leaving late in the night after being questioned for 10 hours in the four-year-old drug case from 2017.

According to reports, Puri Jagannadh was asked to submit his bank documents, his account statements to find out unaccounted fund transfers. The iSmart Shankar director was seen at the ED office with his son Akash and his chartered accountant. Last week, 10 people were issued notices by ED in connection to the money-laundering probe. Other South actors like Rakul Preet Singh, Rana Daggubati, Ravi Teja, Charmee Kaur, Navdeep have also been summoned and will be interrogated in the coming days. ED has scheduled dates from August 31 to September 22.

An ED official had earlier said, "Around 12 cases were booked by Telangana Excise and Prohibition department and 11 charge sheets were filled. Mostly drug traffickers, around eight persons were charge-sheeted in the cases then. Most of them are lower-level drug traffickers. We have called excise officials as witnesses. Likewise, till we get evidence, Tollywood celebrities will be considered witnesses. Likewise, till we get evidence, Tollywood celebrities will be considered as witnesses. Their names have figured in the investigation."

The drugs racket got exposed on July 2, 2017, when customs officials arrested musician Calvin Mascarenhas and two others with drugs valued at Rs 30 lakh from their possession.

