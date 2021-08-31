Tollywood drug case: Puri Jagannath to be questioned in court on Tuesday

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) recently summoned 12 big names from the South industry, including Rana Daggubati, Rakul Preet Singh and Ravi Teja in a connection to the money Laundering in the drug case. According to reports, director Puri Jagannath will also be questioned today, Tuesday, August 31 in connection to this case. He has already been issued notice for the same.

The trial starts on August 31 and will continue until September 22. According to a report in TOI, the Abkari branch, which is investigating the case has issued notices to the SIT officials also regarding attending the hearing as per the said schedule. ED (Enforcement Directorate) officials are expected to prosecute 50 more people in the drug case.

Meanwhile, Abkari officials have collected samples of nails and hair from the 12 celebrities. The names of each celeb have been kept a secret. According to reports, an ED official said, "Around 12 cases were booked by Telangana Excise and Prohibition department and 11 charge sheets were filled. Mostly drug traffickers, around eight persons were charge-sheeted in the cases then. Most of them are lower-level drug traffickers. We have called excise officials as witnesses. Likewise, till we get evidence, Tollywood celebrities will be considered witnesses. Likewise, till we get evidence, Tollywood celebrities will be considered as witnesses. Their names have figured in the investigation."

Currently, these celebs will be questioned regarding the Money Laundering case and if found guilty, a case will be registered against these celebs.

