Tollywood Drugs Case: Rana Daggubati spotted at ED office in Hyderabad; PICS

Rana Daggubati was spotted at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office today for questioning in connection with a money-laundering probe linked to a four-year-old drug case. The actor was papped today morning at around 10.30 AM while he was getting down from the car with full security.

Earlier, Director Puri Jagannadh, former actress Charmee Kaur and Rakul Preet Singh were grilled by ED for more than 8 hours in the same case. In the coming days, ED will be questioning more celebs from Tollywood regarding the case.

10 people in connection to the case have been summoned for investigation. Tarun, Ravi Teja, Navdeep, Mumaith Khan Cinematographer Shyam K. Naidu, Subbaraju, Tanish, Nandu, and Ravi Teja's driver are among the celebs who will appear before ED between August 31 and September 22. All these celebs are being summoned in connection with the drugs racket which was busted with the arrest of drug peddlers in 2017. They are also being questioned for money laundering based on two private club managers' probe linked to the drugs racket.

Meanwhile, Rana Daggubati is a busy actor, who has many movies lined up. Rana is awaiting the release of Virata Parvam alongside Sai Pallavi, which was postponed due to the second wave of the Coronavirus. The actor is currently filming for the untitled remake of the hit Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum (2020) alongside Pawan Kalyan, which is directed by Sagar Chandra of Appatlo Okadundevadu (2016) fame.