Tollywood editor Gautam Raju passes away; Jr NTR, Ram Charan and others pay condolences

Famous Tollywood editor, Gautam Raju breathed his last on Tuesday. He was 68. Going by the reports, he was being treated for kidney-related issues in Hyderabad for several days. Despite all efforts, his health deteriorated during midnight, and finally succumbed to his health issues. The sudden demise of Gautam Raju has left Tollywood in shock.

Many celebrities from the Telugu film industry offered heartfelt condolences to the family in this difficult time. Jr NTR Tweeted "Rest in peace Gautham Raju garu!!"

His RRR co-star Ram Charan wrote on Twitter, "Tremendous loss to the industry...GauthamRaju Garu.. your work will be treasured forever. Strength to his family and friends."

Actor Kalyanram Nandamuri penned on the micro-blogging site, "The legendary #GoutamRaju worked for many of my films. His passion to deliver outstanding output will be missed. Rest in peace sir."

Gautam Raju had been a part of the industry for almost 4 decades and worked on around 800 films. His first movie was Nalugu Stambalata in 1982 starring Naresh and Poornima in the lead.

In the meantime, Gautam Raju's last project was Mohan Babu's 2022 action drama, Son Of India. Helmed by Diamond Ratnababu, the film also had Pragya Jaiswal as the leading lady. The renowned techncial was also a part of the 2022 drama, Raamudu Anukoledhi Jaanaki Kalaganaledu.

His noteworthy work includes films like Megastar Chiranjeevi's Khaidi No 150, Pawan Kalyan Gabbarsingh, Ravi Teja's Kick, Allu Arjun's Race Gurram, and NTR's Adurs.

