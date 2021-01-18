Tollywood film producer V Doraswamy Raju passes away; Jr NTR offers condolence as he pens a heartfelt note

Jr NTR also took to Twitter and penned a heartfelt note on passing away of producer V Doraswamy Raju.

Telugu film producer V Doraswamy Raju left for heavenly abode today after due to cardiac arrest. The filmmaker passed away on Monday at a private hospital in Hyderabad. Tributes and condolences have started pouring in from the celebs from the film industry. Producer Naga Vamsi tweeted, “Condolences to Doraswamy Raju garu family. He was one of the most passionate distributors and producers of TFI. Rest in Peace Sir!" Jr NTR also took to Twitter and penned a heartfelt note on passing away of producer V Doraswamy Raju.

Jr NTR's Tweet in Telugu loosely translates, "The news that Doraswamy Raju is no more is very sad. His services to the Telugu film industry as a producer and distributor are unforgettable. His role was crucial in the success of Simhadri. Wishing peace to his soul, I extend my deepest sympathies to his family members." Screenwriter Gopi Mohan also paid respects to the noted producer who has backed 700 movies approx as a film distributor and producer.

He wrote, "VMC chief Shri V. Doraswamyraju is no more, which is a huge loss to the Telugu film industry. My humble tribute to Raju who provided blockbuster hits like Kiraidada, Sitaramaiah's granddaughter, President Gary Pellam, Annamayya, Simhadri."

Check out Tweets below:

Condolences to Doraswamy Raju garu family. He was one of the most passionate distributors and producers of TFI. Rest in Peace Sir! pic.twitter.com/WAYnBCGeS0 — Naga Vamsi (@vamsi84) January 18, 2021 Doraswamy Raju has been a part of the Telugu film industry for around 25 years. He has produced many films like Seetharamaiah Gaari Manavaralu, Annamayya, Simhadri, President Gari Pellam. He was also a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the Nagari constituency.

