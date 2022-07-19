Tollywood film shoots likely to be stalled from August 1? Dil Raju sheds light on the matter

The producers of the Telugu film industry have decided to stop the shooting of the ongoing films from August 1 this year. The decision has been taken in an attempt to restructure the industry. The cost of production has gone multifold in the near future and the revenues from the theatres have reached alarmingly low levels. Many meetings of the financers took place in Hyderabad in the last two days and they have concluded that strict action like this needs to be taken to set things right for the industry.

One of the financers was quoted saying, "Theatrical revenues, except for blockbuster movies like RRR, KGF-2, and one or two others, have fallen to an abysmal low of 20 percent. This has hit the industry hard, which was already reeling under the COVID impact. Everyone is now worried about the sustainability of the industry in such a scenario."

Another well-known producer stressed, "Now, even movies of big stars are making it to the OTT within three weeks. This is further contributing to the drop in theatrical revenues. Small (budget) films are unable to survive in such a market," He further added, "We will have further talks in the next few days and arrive at a final decision on the way forward."

Finally, the producers have also jointly decided that they will release any new movie on the OTT platforms only after 10 weeks of its theatrical release, to avoid revenue loss. Now, it remains to be seen if these changes will help Tollywood.

In the meantime, one of the top producers Dil Raju has clarified that the Telugu Film Producers Council has not given any official statement over stalling the shoots.



He was recently quoted saying, “We are holding discussions on various issues for the survival of Telugu film industry,” he stated and added that moviegoers have increased their intelligent quotient levels after watching movies of various nations during the pandemic. Dil Raju opined that the thinking pattern of movie lovers has changed drastically. “However, directors have not upgraded to meet expectations of cinema lovers."

