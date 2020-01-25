Tollywood megastar Mahesh Babu to undergo knee surgery

Tollywood megastar Mahesh Babu whose last outing was Sarileru Nekevvaru, will undergo a knee surgery, which he has been delaying for years.

Actor Mahesh Babu left for New York for a three-month family vacation. Media reports suggest that the Tollywood megastar has decided to undergo knee surgery in order to treat an injury that he sustained during the filming of Aagadu in 2014. Apparently, he has been suffering from really severe knee pain for the past few years. It has been reported that the surgery will be performed in the coming week and the actor will have to stay in complete rest for five months to fully recover.

The New Indian Express stated in a report that he has been delaying the procedure due to his hectic shooting schedule. TNIE quoted a source as saying, “Mahesh had sustained a knee injury while shooting for the title song of Aagadu in Bellary and has been delaying the surgical procedure due to his hectic work schedule. Even though he contemplated surgery after SPYder (2017), things didn’t work out as he did not want to be out of action for a long period. Now that he has completed the promotional activities of his latest release Sarileru Neekevvaru, he has decided to go under the knife in the US.” says a source.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu’s last outing was Sarileru Neekevvaru, which was directed by Anil Ravipudi. The story of the film revolves around the life of Major Ajay Krishna from the Indian army portrayed by Mahesh Babu. Rashmika Mandanna played the female lead, Samskruthi. The film also has Vijayashanti, Prakash Raj, Satya Dev, Rajendra Prasad, Jayaprakash Reddy in prominent roles.

